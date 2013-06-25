OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma executed a man on Tuesday convicted of raping and stabbing his girlfriend's mother to death during a late night fight in 2001, a state corrections department spokesman said.

Brian Darrell Davis, 38, was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. CDT (2325 GMT) after a lethal injection at a state prison in McAlester, said Jerry Massie, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

He was the second man executed in Oklahoma in as many weeks and the third in 2013.

Davis was convicted of stabbing Josephine "Jody" Sanford, 52, to death and raping her at the apartment he shared with her daughter, Stacey Sanford, and their child.

