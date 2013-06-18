OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma executed on Tuesday a man who was convicted of stabbing an elderly couple to death during a robbery at their home that netted $73, some of which he and convicted accomplices used to buy tacos.

James Lewis DeRosa, 36, was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. CDT (1907 ET) after a lethal injection at a state prison, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said.

DeRosa was convicted of killing Poteau couple Curtis Plummer, 73, and Gloria Plummer, 70, during a robbery in 2000.

(Reporting by Heide Brandes)