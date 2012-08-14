OKLAHOMA CITY A man convicted of killing his former girlfriend and her two young children in 1993 and burying them in a shallow grave was executed on Tuesday in Oklahoma, a prison spokesman said.

Michael Hooper, 39, was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. local time at the state prison in McAlester, the spokesman said.

Hooper drove his ex-girlfriend Cynthia Jarman and her children, Timothy, 3, and Tonya, 5, to a field where he shot each of them twice in the head and then buried them in December 1993. Their bodies were found three days later.

Hooper was the fourth person executed in Oklahoma this year and the 27th person executed in the United States in 2012, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

