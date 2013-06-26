OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma executed a man on Tuesday convicted of raping and stabbing his girlfriend's mother to death during a late night fight in 2001, a state corrections department spokesman said.

Brian Darrell Davis, 38, was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. CDT (7.25 p.m. EDT) after a lethal injection at a state prison in McAlester, said Jerry Massie, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

He was the second Oklahoma inmate executed in two weeks and the third in 2013. Davis was also the 17th person to be executed in the United States this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Asked if he would like to say any last words, Massie said that Davis replied, "Yes, I would. First I'd like to say that I give the glory to God."

He then quoted several Bible verses and added, "I shall not die but live. His word is my will and I let his will be done. I give God the last word."

Davis did not request a last meal, according to Massie.

Davis was convicted of stabbing Josephine "Jody" Sanford, 52, to death after raping her at the apartment he shared with her daughter, Stacey Sanford.

Davis said he returned home from a club early that morning and discovered his live-in girlfriend Stacey and their 3-year-old daughter were gone. Davis said he and Jody Sanford then had consensual sex, argued and fought, and he admitted to stabbing her.

Authorities said she had six stab wounds and a broken jaw.

Davis said Sanford had attacked him and he never intended to kill her. However, jurors found the killing to be especially heinous, atrocious or cruel and Davis was sentenced to death.

On June 13, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin denied Davis' request for clemency, rejecting a parole board recommendation that his sentence be commuted to life without parole.

