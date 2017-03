OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma appeals court on Wednesday issued a last-minute stay of execution for murderer Richard Glossip so it can consider evidence that his lawyers say points to his innocence.

Glossip had been scheduled for execution at 3 p.m. CDT (4 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set the new execution date for Sept. 30.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)