AUSTIN, Texas The U.S. Supreme Court denied a motion seeking to halt Wednesday's scheduled execution of Lester Bower, one of the longest-serving inmates on death row in Texas.

Bower, 67, has spent more than 30 years on death row for killing four people in 1983 in a deal to buy an ultralight airplane. He is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. CDT (7.00 p.m. EDT) at the state's death chamber in Huntsville.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)