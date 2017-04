AUSTIN, Texas Texas on Wednesday executed Licho Escamilla, who was convicted of fatally shooting in 2001 a Dallas police officer working as an off-duty security guard at a nightclub in the city.

Escamilla, 33, was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m. at the state's execution chamber in Huntsville after receiving a lethal injection, a prisons official said.

