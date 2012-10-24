AUSTIN, Texas Texas on Wednesday is scheduled to execute a man who murdered a woman in 1991, stabbing her repeatedly with an ice pick and strangling her with stereo wire at her Dallas-area apartment.

Bobby Lee Hines, then 19, was staying next door to Michelle Wendy Haupt, 26, in the apartment of a man who did maintenance work for the complex and had master keys to all the apartments, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Hours after neighbors heard screaming and other loud noises, Haupt's body was found just inside the door of her apartment with about 18 puncture wounds, according to a summary of the case from the Texas attorney general's office.

Hines' fingerprint and bloody palm print were found in the apartment. Haupt's gold sand-dollar charm was found in Hines' pants pocket.

Hines' execution was scheduled for earlier this year, but it was postponed so that DNA testing could be conducted on fingernail clippings collected from Haupt's body. The testing did not exclude Hines as a source of the DNA, according to the attorney general's office.

He is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection in Huntsville, Texas, after 6 p.m. local time.

Hines, 40, would be the 11th person executed this year in Texas and the 34th in the United States.

