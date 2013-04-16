AUSTIN, Texas A Texas man convicted of shooting a 17-year-old youth outside a nightclub in 2001 is due to be executed for murder on Tuesday, in what would be the third lethal injection in the state this year.

Dexter McDonald had just left a club in Navarro County, south of Dallas, on April 14, 2001, and was sitting in the back seat of a car when authorities say Ronnie Threadgill ran up and shot him with a handgun.

According to the state attorney general's account, Threadgill got into the car and drove off. He then stopped and pulled McDonald out and left him on the ground before driving away. McDonald died later at a hospital.

Threadgill, now 40, was convicted of capital murder in 2002 and is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in Huntsville, Texas.

He was 29 at the time of his trial and had spent most of his adult life behind bars after convictions for burglary, cocaine possession, assault, resisting arrest and theft.

Threadgill would be the eighth person executed this year in the United States, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. He has appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that he had ineffective lawyers.

(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and David Storey)