AUSTIN, Texas A Texas inmate convicted of killing a plainclothes Houston police officer who was trying to arrest him was put to death by lethal injection on Wednesday evening, the sixth person executed in the state this year, authorities said.

Jeffrey Williams was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. local time (1936 ET) at a state prison in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement.

Williams, 37, had been driving a stolen Lexus in May 1999 when policeman Troy Blando stopped him in a motel parking lot and tried to arrest him. Williams shot Blando in the chest and fled, according to the Department of Criminal Justice.

Blando got back into his car and radioed for help, but he died from the gunshot wound. Williams was arrested near the scene wearing one handcuff, according to an account of the case from the Texas attorney general's office.

He told police he did not know that Blando, who was in civilian clothes, was a police officer, and that he thought Blando was trying to rob him, according to the attorney general's account.

Williams, who said he had mental disabilities, had appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay of execution, saying he had ineffective trial lawyers.

The Texas Criminal Justice Department said his last statement in part was: "You clown police, you gonna stop with all that killing all these kids. ... When I kill one or pop one, ya'll want to kill me."

His statement ended, "I love everyone that loves me, I ain't got no love for anyone that don't love me," the department said.

Williams was the 12th inmate executed in the United States this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Texas executes more prisoners than any other state.

