A 43-year-old man was executed on Wednesday for killing an East Texas firefighter in 1998 during a six-month crime spree that included rapes and burglaries, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Elroy Chester was pronounced dead at 7:04 p.m. CDT (2004 ET Thursday) after a lethal injection at a state prison in Huntsville, the department said in a statement.

