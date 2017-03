Texas on Wednesday executed a 34-year-old man convicted of seizing a gun from a San Antonio police officer and fatally shooting him in a struggle in 2001, a prison spokesman said.

Manuel Garza was killed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. at the state's death chamber in Huntsville. The execution was the 524th in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the most of any state.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Sandra Maler)