Death row inmate Lester Bower is seen in an undated picture released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas. REUTERS/Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Handout via Reuters

AUSTIN, Texas Texas on Wednesday executed Lester Bower, 67, one of the longest-serving inmates on the state's death row who was convicted of killing four people in 1983.

Bower, who spent more than three decades on death row, was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. CDT after being given a lethal injection at the state's death chamber in Huntsville, a prisons official said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)