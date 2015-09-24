AUSTIN, Texas Lawyers for a Texas death row inmate set to be executed in November said on Thursday they have new evidence they said points to misconduct by prosecutors who forced false and tainted testimony from essential witnesses.

Julius Murphy, 36, was convicted in 1998 of fatally shooting Jason Erie in the head during a 1997 robbery.

His lawyers said prosecutors relied heavily on the testimony of two witnesses, Javarrow Young and Christina Davis. The lawyers said they have sworn statements that show the two witnesses were unduly coerced into testimony and also provided false testimony.

The lawyers requested a stay at the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

"In light of these new facts ... it is now clear that Murphy was not convicted on the basis of truthful testimony. He is entitled to a new trial for this reason as well," they said in a filing.

The lawyers said Young was threatened with a murder charge if he did not testify against him. In his new statement, he says one of Murphy's co-defendants was the actual shooter.

The other witness was threatened with a conspiracy to commit murder charge if she did not testify.

The Texas Attorney General's Office was not immediately available for comment. It has previously said that Murphy was properly convicted.

Lawyer for Murphy have tried unsuccessfully to halt the execution by arguing he was mentally disabled and that putting him to death would be unlawful.

