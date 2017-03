AUSTIN, Texas Texas executed by lethal injection on Tuesday a man convicted of slamming a pickup truck into a mounted correctional officer in a prison escape attempt in 2007, knocking her off the horse and killing her.

Jerry Martin, 43, was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m. U.S. Central Time (2427 GMT) at a state prison in Huntsville, Texas, according to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)