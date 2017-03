Texas executed by lethal injection on Wednesday a man who was convicted of stabbing his girlfriend, her child and her mother to death after a cocaine binge in 2001.

Jose Luis Villegas Jr., 39, was pronounced dead at 7:04 p.m. CDT (8.04 p.m. ET) after receiving a lethal dose of drugs at the Texas death chamber in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

