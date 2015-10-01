RICHMOND, Va. A Virginia serial killer's attempts to avoid execution on Thursday were rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court and a federal judge, and defense lawyers appealed the judge's ruling.

The inmate, Alfredo Prieto, a 49-year-old native of El Salvador, is scheduled to be executed at 9 p.m. EDT at the Greensville Correctional Center.

Prieto was convicted in two 1988 Virginia murders and had been on death row in California. Virginia officials say in court filings that he has been convicted of killing or suspected of killing at least nine people.

U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson lifted a temporary order that had halted the execution. He rejected claims by Prieto's lawyers that pentobarbital, the first of the three lethal drugs, might not anesthetize him enough.

Hudson said Virginia prisons officials had stored and transported the drug appropriately. He cited the public interest in orderly justice and said Prieto had waited years to make an 11th-hour challenge to his execution.

Defense lawyers filed an appeal of Hudson's ruling to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

They had contended that the pentobarbital lacked a sterility and potency test as well as documentation. A compounding pharmacy produced the pentobarbital and Virginia obtained it from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected without comment a bid for a stay of execution. Prieto's lawyers had said it would allow time for courts in California to rule on Prieto's claim that he is intellectually disabled.

They argue that Prieto has an IQ of 66 and is constitutionally exempt from execution.

Prieto was convicted in 2010 for the 1988 murders of Rachel Faver and her boyfriend Warren Fulton in Fairfax County, a Washington suburb. Faver had been raped.

Prieto was facing a 1992 death sentence in California for raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl when he was convicted in Virginia. California officials extradited him to Virginia.

The execution would be the first in Virginia since January 2013. The state has carried out 110 executions since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

The courts' rulings came as Oklahoma's attorney general sought to stay three executions to examine the cause of a mix-up with its lethal drugs.

(Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Walsh)