OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma executed by lethal injection a 53-year-old man on Tuesday convicted of raping and killing two elderly women in 1986 and 1987 in their Oklahoma City homes.

Ronald Clinton Lott was pronounced dead at 6:06 p.m. Central Time (0006 GMT on Wednesday) at a state prison in McAlester, Oklahoma, state Department of Corrections spokesman Jerry Massie said.

