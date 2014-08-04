Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Trade ties between the United States and Africa will be hit if the U.S. Congress decides to close the Export-Import bank, the Financial Times reported General Electric Co (GE.N) Chief Executive Jeff Immelt as saying.
The Ex-Im Bank provides loans, loan guarantees and credit insurance to help private companies export goods overseas. Its biggest beneficiaries are companies such as Boeing (BA.N) and Caterpillar (CAT.N), but smaller exporters also receive financing.
Ex-Im will be forced to close if Congress does not renew its charter by Sept. 30.
Immelt said the bank was crucial for U.S. companies operating in Africa because it showed the government was prepared to have "some skin in the game", the FT reported. (on.ft.com/WVN5SO)
The closure will mean that "we are basically making a statement as a country that we do not think that exports are important," Immelt said.
On Monday, GE said it would invest $2 billion in Africa by 2018.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.