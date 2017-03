Police officers search around buildings at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) near where a police officer was reportedly shot in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kristyn Ulanday

The Boston Marathon suspect who died had multiple wounds from gunshots and possibly the blast of an explosive, said a doctor at the hospital where the man was treated on Friday.

The man arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest, the doctor from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston told reporters.

"There were signs of more than just gunshot wounds," said the doctor, who did not give his name.

