WASHINGTON Boston's police commissioner said on Sunday that the Boston Marathon bombing suspects killed an MIT police officer and had more explosives that authorities believe they intended to use.

"Tragically, Officer Collier from the MIT police was murdered by these individuals as they started their rampage," Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis said on "Fox News Sunday."

Sean Collier, 26, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus police, was fatally shot on Thursday while sitting in his police cruiser as events began to unfold that led to the death of Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, and the apprehension of his brother Dzhokhar, 19, after a massive manhunt.

They were suspects in the bombing at the Boston Marathon on Monday that killed three people and injured 176.

"I just want to say on Officer Collier, I believe that he was attacked and his murder led to our apprehension of these individuals," Davis said. "Tragically, he paid with his life, but these individuals were out to kill other people."

Davis said the suspects had other explosives, which authorities have detonated. "We feel that they had plans to use those explosives, possibly on soft targets," he told the Fox program.

Asked if there were concerns about an ongoing threat, Davis said, "We are confident that these were the two actors, these were the two individuals that were carrying out this mission and they are either dead or arrested at this point."

He said Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was in "serious but stable condition" in a Boston hospital and was "in no condition to be interrogated at this point in time."

(Reporting by Vicki Allen; Editing by Philip Barbara and Doina Chiacu)