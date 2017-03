Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BOSTON The FBI said on Thursday that it has identified two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing and is asking the public for help in identifying the two men.

"Someone out there knows these individuals," FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers said at a news conference. He said the FBI considers the men to be armed and extremely dangerous.

(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss)