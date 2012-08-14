NEW YORK An explosion at a house in a New York suburb killed an 18-month-old boy and left 14 people injured on Tuesday, police said.

It was too early to know the cause of the explosion in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said, but it leveled the house and damaged property on either side. Brentwood is on Long Island, about 45 miles east of midtown Manhattan.

Police said there was at least one 200-pound (90-kg) propane tank on the property, but it was not clear if it was connected to the blast. They said natural gas was not used in the house.

