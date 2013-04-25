West EMT Russell Lebkowsky comforts Terase Alexander after a memorial service for the victims of the fertilizer plant explosion last week, at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

West EMTs Russell Lebkowsky and Terase Alexander hug after a memorial service for the victims of the fertilizer plant explosion last week, at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

President Barack and Michelle Obama bow their heads during a memorial service for the victims of the fertilizer plant explosion last week, at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez

WACO, Texas President Barack Obama, standing before a line of flag-draped coffins, consoled family and friends on Thursday at a memorial service for firefighters killed in a massive explosion at a Texas fertilizer plant.

The deaths of 14 people, nearly all of them emergency responders, ripped a hole in the heart of the nearby town of West, where farming is a way of life and where many people volunteer for the fire department in their spare time.

"To the families, the neighbors grappling with unbearable loss, we are here to say you are not alone. You are not forgotten. We may not all live here in Texas, but we're neighbors, too," Obama told more than 9,000 mourners who packed a basketball arena at Baylor University in Waco.

Video testimonials for each victim were read by a family member or friend and broadcast on a large screen behind the podium.

In one video, Carmen Bridges, wife of Morris Wayne Bridges Jr., 40, fought back tears as she told of the last time she had seen her husband. As he rushed out the door to respond to the April 17 fire in West, he stopped to hug his 2-year-old son.

"'Daddy loves you and he'll be right back,'" Bridges recalled her husband telling the boy. "And he didn't come back."

As the name of each victim was read aloud, a bell rang, echoing through the vast arena, where a dozen coffins - most covered with U.S. flags, and a couple covered with Texas flags - were lined up in front of the stage.

The April 15 Boston Marathon bombings and the search for the suspects last week often overshadowed the Texas tragedy in the national news media.

But Obama sought to assure Texans that they were in his thoughts. He vowed that federal and state authorities would help to rebuild the town of about 2,800 residents.

"Know this, for the eyes of the world may have been fixed on places far away, our hearts have also been here through times of tribulation," Obama said.

The explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. plant obliterated a residential section of West, about 20 miles north of Waco.

The town had 33 volunteer fireman. Five were killed, as were four paramedics from nearby towns who rushed to the scene. Among the others killed was an off-duty Dallas fireman who lived in West and a local welder who went to the plant to help.

Obama praised the courage of people "who so love their neighbors as themselves that they are willing to lay down their lives for each other.

"America needs towns like West. That's what makes this country great, it's towns like West," he said.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the blast, which also injured some 200 people.

Besides Obama, speakers included Texas Governor Rick Perry and Baylor University President Kenneth Starr, best known for his investigation of the sex scandal involving then-President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky during the 1990s.

(Editing by David Lindsey and Xavier Briand)