BOSTON U.S. officials brought charges against Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzohkhar Tsarnaev while he lay in his hospital bed on Monday, a federal court official said.

"There has been a sealed complaint filed," said Gary Wente, circuit executive for the U.S. Courts for the First Circuit, who said that a magistrate judge was present when Tsarnaev was charged at his bed in Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

(Scott Malone; Editing by Paul Thomasch)