Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrive at the scene after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Police officers and their bomb detecting dogs investigate after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by photographer Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Deslauriers (L) pauses as he stands beside Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick during a news conference a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon killed three people and injured more than 170 others in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. Police investigating the deadly blasts at the Boston Marathon said on Tuesday they had recovered fragments of black nylon that may been from a bag used to conceal one or both of the bombs detonated at the race, Deslauriers, the FBI official leading the probe said. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

SWAT officers patrol the Copley Square area after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

U.S. District Attorney Carmen Ortiz (C) speaks to reporters at a news conference a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Miller, a Transit Police dog with the Massachusetts Transportation Authority Explosives Detection Unit, sniffs a bag at Back Bay Station as commuters enter the subway system a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Two police officers walk down Boylston Street, away from the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Patty Campbell (top R), mother of Boston Marathon explosion victim Krystle Campbell, talks to reporters from the porch of her house in Medford, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. Krystle Campbell died as a result of the two explosions which hit the Boston Marathon on Monday killing at least two other people and injuring over 170 others. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Investigators survey the site of a bomb blast on Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Martin Richard, who was killed in the Boston Marathon attacks, is shown in this undated family handout photo released on April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Bill Richard/Handout

Krystle M. Campbell, 29, who was killed in the Boston Marathon attacks, is shown in this undated family handout photo from her Facebook released on April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Campbell family/Handout

People stand during a vigil honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An American flag waves from a make shift memorial on Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Scott Turner (C) is hugged by friends as he weeps at a vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Mourners embrace while taking part in a vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. The twin blasts on Monday killed three people including an 8-year-old boy and injured 176 others, some of whom were maimed by bombs packed with ball bearings and nails. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. Army soldiers walk through a park towards bomb sites a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. Authorities suspect whoever perpetrated the Boston Marathon bombings carried heavy devices made out of pressure cookers in dark-colored nylon bags or backpacks before dropping them near the finish line, causing the worst attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Runners take a moment of silence before a memorial run in tribute to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in Toronto, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

New York Yankees bow their heads during a moment of silence for those killed in a bomb blast at the Boston Marathon on April 15, before their MLB Interleague game with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York April 16, 2013. Players are all wearing the number 42 in honor of Hall of Fame player Jackie Robinson. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

New York Yankees Mick Kelleher, Alex Rodriguez and Rob Thomson (2nd L-R) bow their heads during a moment of silence for those killed in a bomb blast at the Boston Marathon on April 15, before their MLB Interleague game with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A New York Yankees sign showing solidarity with arch-rival Boston Red Sox, after the April 15 Boston Marathon bombings, is seen outside of Yankee Stadium before the Yankees play the Arizona Diamondbacks in their MLB Interleague game in New York April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Runners participate in a memorial run in tribute to the the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in Toronto, April 16, 2013. A pressure cooker stuffed with gunpowder and shrapnel caused at least one of the blasts at the Boston Marathon that killed three people and injured 176 others in the worst attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001, law enforcement sources said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

BOSTON Authorities suspect whoever perpetrated the Boston Marathon bombings carried heavy devices made out of pressure cookers in dark-colored nylon bags or backpacks before dropping them near the finish line, causing the worst attack on U.S. soil since September 11, 2001.

The twin blasts on Monday killed three people including an 8-year-old boy and injured 176 others, some of whom were maimed by bombs packed with ball bearings and nails.

President Barack Obama, who will travel to Boston on Thursday for a memorial service, on Tuesday called the bombings an "act of terror" and police said parts of central Boston could be closed for days.

Other cities across the United States were watchful following the worst attack in the country since the 2001 hijacked plane attacks. Suspicious bags were inspected at Boston Logan International Airport and La Guardia airport in New York.

In Washington, a U.S. Senator said that an envelope sent to another senator tested positive for ricin, a potentially lethal poison.

At the scene of the marathon, investigators recovered material that was being reconstructed at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, said Richard DesLauriers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's special agent in charge for Boston.

"Among items partially recovered are pieces of black nylon which could be from a backpack and what appear to be fragments of BBs (ball bearings) and nails possibly contained in a pressure cooker device," DesLauriers told a news conference.

"This morning it was determined that both of the explosives were placed in a dark colored nylon bag or backpack. The bag would have been heavy because of the components believed to be in it," DesLauriers said.

No suspects were in custody and there were no claims of responsibility.

"The range of suspects and motives remains wide open," DesLauriers said.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said there was no indication that the bomb blasts were part of a broader plot.

LONDON AND MADRID MARATHONS REVIEW SECURITY

Officials in Britain and Spain said the London and Madrid marathons would go ahead on Sunday, but security plans for both races were under review.

Much of central Boston remained cordoned off on Tuesday surrounding what Police Commissioner Ed Davis called "the most complex crime scene that we have dealt with in the history of our department."

Doctors listed 17 of the wounded in critical condition and said some would have to endure several operations over the coming days.

"When these kids came in ... they were just so badly hurt, just covered with singed hair and in so much pain, it was just gut-wrenching," said David Mooney, the director of the trauma program at Boston Children's Hospital. "Pulling nails out of a little girl's flesh is just awful."

Another doctor said he was amazed by the resolve of the patients.

"Some of them woke up today with no leg and they told me that they are happy to be alive. They told me they thought they would die as they saw the blood spilling out," George Velmahos, chief of trauma surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, told reporters.

The decision to amputate was easy, he said: "We just completed the ugly job that the bomb did.

DEAD AT 8 YEARS OLD

The youngest to die was an 8-year-old boy, Martin Richard, who lived in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Outside the family's home, sympathizers created a makeshift memorial of flowers and "Peace" was written in chalk on the sidewalk.

Officials identified a second person killed as Krystle Campbell, 29, of Medford, Massachusetts. She was "the daughter that every father dreams to have," said Medford Mayor Michael McGlynn, who said he had confirmed the death with Campbell's father, William Campbell.

"She had a great sense of humor and freckles and red hair that brought her right to her Irish roots," McGlynn said.

Officials had yet to release the identity of the third person killed.

At least one bomb and possibly both were built using pressure cookers as the superstructure, black powder or gunpowder as the explosive and ball bearings as additional shrapnel, according to current and former counterterrorism officials briefed on the matter.

The sources, who asked not to be identified, said instructions on how to design such bombs are available on the internet.

Trauma surgeons at several Boston hospitals told reporters a number of victims had metallic shrapnel material removed during surgery, including pellets and what appeared to be nails, which would make the device reminiscent of the 1996 bombing at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, which killed two people and injured about 150 others. Anti-abortion activist Eric Rudolph, who eluded capture for years, pleaded guilty to that attack and is serving consecutive life sentences.

(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball, Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal in Washington and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Genevra Pittman, Tim McLaughlin and Stephanie Simon in Boston; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Grant McCool)