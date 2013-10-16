A photograph of Djohar Tsarnaev, who is believed to be Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, is seen on his page of Russian social networking site Vkontakte (VK), as pictured on a monitor and a mobile phone in St. Petersburg April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

The owner of the boat where the accused Boston Marathon bomber was found hiding told the Boston Globe that he is "not crazy" and never would have searched had he thought the accused bomber was hiding there.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the accused bomber, took cover in a boat parked in David Henneberry's backyard in Watertown, Massachusetts, after an overnight gun battle with police that followed the killing of a university police officer and left Tsarnaev's older brother, Tamerlan, dead. He was found at the end of a day-long lockdown of most of the Boston area four days after the blasts.

Like most area residents, 66-year-old Henneberry and his wife, Beth, had spent April 19 hiding out in their home as heavily armed police conducted a door-to-door search for the surviving suspect. Only after a shelter-in-place order was lifted did Henneberry walk out into his backyard to investigate what had moved some of the plastic covering his boat.

"If I had seen blood out there, I wouldn't have investigated it," he told the Globe in an interview published on Wednesday. "I'm not crazy."

Henneberry could not be reached for immediate comment.

Tsarnaev, now 20, suffered multiple gunshot sounds, including one that fractured his skull, in his gun battle with police and later arrest, according to court papers. Prosecutors said he had scrawled notes inside the boat, which the FBI has seized as evidence, including one that read: "we Muslims are one body, you hurt one you hurt us all."

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges linked to the four deaths and the wounding of 260 people when twin homemade pressure-cooker bombs exploded at the marathon's crowded finish line.

