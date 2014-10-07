Robel Phillipos (2nd L), a friend of suspected Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is charged with lying to investigators, leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing in his case in Boston, Massachusetts May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

BOSTON A friend of the accused Boston Marathon bomber initially denied visiting the suspect's dorm room three days after the deadly blasts but changed his story while being questioned by the FBI, an agent who interrogated him testified on Tuesday.

U.S. prosecutors contend that 21-year-old Robel Phillipos of Cambridge, Massachusetts, lied about accompanying two other men to the suspect's college dorm room and removing a backpack containing fireworks three days after the April 15, 2013, attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260.

"He said he recalled going to the dorm room but that was all he could remember. I could not believe that," FBI agent Michael Delapena said during the second day of Phillipos's trial at U.S. district court in Boston. "Towards the end of the interview he then admitted to me that he remembered that he did enter the room."

Defense attorneys contend Phillipos had spent much of April 18, 2013, the day the visit occurred, smoking marijuana. He had little recollection of what he did, but law-enforcement agents interrogating him refused to accept that answer, the attorneys said.

Dwight Schwader, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Transportation who interviewed Phillipos, said the defendant had admitted smoking marijuana but had not said that it compromised his memory.

Schwader acknowledged verbally pushing Phillipos to describe the trip to bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's dorm room at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, and said "it's possible" he had said that not remembering was an unacceptable answer.

Two other friends, Kazakh exchange students Dias Kadyrbayev and Azamat Tazhayakov, accompanied Phillipos to Tsarnaev's room hours after the FBI released photos of Tsarnaev and his older brother, identifying them as suspects.

Tazhayakov was found guilty by a jury of obstruction of justice for removing a backpack containing fireworks shells from Tsarnaev's room and Kadyrbayev has pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Delapena testified that Phillipos told him that he, Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov discussed what to do with the backpack once they realized that Tsarnaev and his brother were suspects in the bombing.

"In his words, they were freaking out, because now they realized that their friend was involved in the marathon bombing and they had just found these fireworks and they started debating what to do with them," Delapena said. "They said, 'What do you think we should do?' And the defendant said, 'Do what you have to do.'"

Delapena testified that Phillipos told him he then took a two-hour nap and when he woke up the backpack was gone.

Phillipos faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted.

Tazhayakov, who did not testify during his own trial, briefly took the stand on Tuesday. He confirmed that he was friends with Tsarnaev, Phillipos and Kadyrbayev, and said he had decided to testify because officials had told him "as long as I tell the truth, it may help with my sentencing."

He was due back on the stand on Wednesday.

Phillipos, Tazhayakov and Kadyrbayev are not charged with playing any role in the bombing.

Tsarnaev, 21, faces the death penalty if convicted of carrying out the bombing. His brother, Tamerlan, died after a gun battle with police three days after the bombing.

