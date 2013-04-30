U.S. President Barack Obama gestures while talking in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Tuesday defended U.S. investigators' handling of the Boston Marathon bombing investigation, saying federal law enforcement officials and others appear to have done their jobs correctly.

"Based on what I've seen so far, the FBI performed its duties, Department of Homeland Security did what it was supposed to be doing, but this is hard stuff," Obama told reporters in a news conference.

The president added that he is asking his counterterrorism team to look at what more work can be done to detect threats from people who become self-radicalized.

Authorities in Russia have also been "very cooperative" with their U.S. counterparts investigating the bombing, Obama said, although there are still lingering suspicions between the two countries' intelligence agencies.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)