SOCHI, Russia Russia condemns all "terrorists" regardless of their nationality, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Friday after U.S. police shot dead a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing who once lived in Russia.

The man who was shot dead and his suspected accomplice were ethnic Chechens who lived in Russia's volatile Dagestan region more than a decade ago before moving to the United States with their family.

Putin did not comment on the suspects' identity.

But his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said: "Putin has repeatedly said there is no such thing as our terrorists and somebody else's ... one must not differentiate between them, deal with some and condemn others."

"They all deserve the same approach, the same rejection," Peskov told reporters in the southern city of Sochi after Putin held talks with Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

Peskov said the Russian authorities were waiting for official information from the United States about the dead man and his suspected accomplice, named by U.S. officials as Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

