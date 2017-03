A law enforcement vehicle carries a bomb disposal device through Watertown during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis warned the entire city of Boston to "shelter-in-place" on Friday as authorities pressed a manhunt for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings.

Police were searching for the man in the Boston suburb of Watertown. They said they were looking for the bombing suspect who was photographed wearing a white hat just before the Monday explosions that killed three people and wounded 176.

