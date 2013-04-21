Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in this handout photo provided by the Massachusetts State Police in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout

The surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings remained in serious condition on Sunday in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the FBI said in a statement, releasing the information at the request of the hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation still on Sunday had been unable to interview the suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, who was injured on Friday while on the run from police, Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis told CBS-TV's "Face the Nation" program.

U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz, the federal prosecutor for the Boston area, was reviewing information about possible charges against Tsarnaev and more information would be forthcoming later on Sunday, Davis said.

