Robel Phillipos, a friend of suspected Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is charged with lying to investigators, leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing in his case in Boston, Massachusetts May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a college friend of the accused Boston Marathon bomber, who is charged with lying to authorities in a terrorism investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Robel Phillipos, 21, was charged with lying about having visited suspected bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's dorm room three days after the attack, which killed three people and injured more than 260.

