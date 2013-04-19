U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during an interfaith memorial service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for Moscow's close cooperation on counterterrorism after the Boston Marathon bombings, and they agreed to continue working together on security issues.

The two brothers suspected in the bombing were ethnic Chechens who lived in Russia's Dagestan region more than a decade ago before moving to the United States with their family.

"President Putin expressed his condolences on behalf of the Russian people for the tragic loss of life in Boston," the White House said in a statement summarizing the leaders' phone call.

Obama "praised the close cooperation that the United States has received from Russia on counterterrorism, including in the wake of the Boston attack," the White House said.

