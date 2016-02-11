WASHINGTON Senior U.S. officials on Thursday cited significant progress on export control reforms first launched in 2010, but said more work was needed to continue to speed up reviews of potentially sensitive exports and make the process more transparent.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Defense Trade Controls, Brian Nilsson, said the U.S. government had revised 15 of 21 categories on the U.S. Munitions List, moving less sensitive items to the Commerce Department's control list.

Work on the final six categories - including night vision equipment and biological agents - should be completed by the end of this year, Nilsson told Reuters in an interview.

The effort has already nearly halved the 90,000 license requests handled by the State Department before 2013, while doubling the number processed by the Commerce Department, which says its processing times are now around 15 days.

Nilsson said the government was also trying to ensure its controls kept up with rapidly evolving technologies and global business conditions through regular reviews.

This week, it published the first "refresh" of changes affecting aircraft and aircraft parts that kicked off the export control reform drive in 2013, correcting mistakes and tweaking other rules based on input from industry, Congress and other groups, as well as changes in the market.

The initiative is the most comprehensive reform of export controls since World War Two, a drive aimed at putting higher fences around truly sensitive equipment, while ensuring that U.S. controls do not drive foreign customers to other suppliers.

U.S. companies have long complained that cumbersome U.S. export controls put them at a competitive disadvantage and drive potential customers to overseas vendors. In some cases, such as in satellite technology, the controls have spurred the development of non-U.S. regulated industries abroad.

The State and Commerce Departments are nearing the completion of rules to harmonize definitions between the two sets of regulations, a key step toward the eventual goal of moving to a single set of regulations, said Kevin Wolf, assistant secretary of commerce for export administration.

Both departments are now using a common computer system to process export requests, and are working to develop a single portal for companies to use, although that effort may take several years to complete, Nilsson said.

He said the government had begun preliminary discussions about the broader issue of how it processes and handles requests for foreign military sales, another sore point for companies like Boeing Co (BA.N) that chafe at prolonged approval times.

