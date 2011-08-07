CLEVELAND Seven people, including an 11-year-old, were slain on Sunday before police killed the alleged gunman in a small town near Akron, Ohio, police said.

The community, Copley Township, has about 14,000 people and is 40 miles/60 km south of Cleveland.

A man first gunned down five people in one area, then killed two others elsewhere before police shot the suspected shooter and killed him, Copley Police Chief Michael Mier told reporters.

After locating several victims, police spotted the suspect and pursued him before "he engaged the officers in gunfire," Mier said.

A female survivor was taken to a hospital in Akron. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. local time, when police dispatchers received calls reporting gunshots. One of the calls was from a female who said her boyfriend was involved, Mier said.

"We understand that at some point in time the shooter was chasing somebody," he said.

Police have not determined how the victims are connected, the shooter's motive, or released the victims' identity in what Mier said was a difficult case to solve.

"Our job is extremely complicated right now. Fortunately, we have a lot of help. The crime scene is being treated like any other -- it's a little unusual in that it is so large and involves multiple locations," Mier said.

Copley police are working with Akron police and other agencies.

A worker at a gas station near the area of the shootings told Reuters by phone that a customer's niece lived in the house where the shooting took place.

"She doesn't know if (the niece is) dead or alive," said the worker, who declined to be identified.

The worker described Copley Township as a quiet, upscale community.

