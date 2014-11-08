Charles Ray Merritt is shown as he is taken into custody by the San Bernardino County Sheriff in this undated handout photo released to Reuters by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Office November 7, 2014. REUTERS/San Bernardino County Sheriff Office/Handout via Reuters

Susan Blake (L), the mother of Joseph McStay, hugs San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon after a news conference about the McStay family murder case in San Bernardino, California November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

San Bernardino Sheriff deputy Randy Naquin stands in front of a mug shot of Charles 'Chase' Merritt during a news conference about the McStay murder case in San Bernardino, California November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Michael McStay (L), brother of Joseph McStay, speaks with San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon (R) during a news conference about the McStay family murder case in San Bernardino, California November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A San Bernardino Sheriff's photo of Charles 'Chase' Merritt is pictured on display during a news conference about the McStay family murder case in San Bernardino, California November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

San Bernardino Sheriff Deputy escorts Charles 'Chase' Merritt (R) into the courtroom for arraignment proceedings for the murder of the McStay family in Victorville, California November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

VICTORVILLE Calif. An ex-convict was charged on Friday with four counts of murder in the slayings of a couple and their two young sons whose skeletal remains were found buried last year in the California desert, police and prosecutors said.

The suspect, Charles "Chase" Merritt, 57, was described by police as a former business associate of the father, Joseph McStay, who was reported missing with his wife and two boys in February 2010 from the family's Southern California home.

Merritt, arrested without incident in Los Angeles on Wednesday, is believed to have acted alone, though investigators are keeping mum about any motives for the killings, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon.

The four victims - McStay, 40, his wife, Summer, 43, and their two sons, 4-year-old Gianni and 3-year-old Joseph Jr. - died of blunt-force trauma, the sheriff said. According to police, they were killed inside their home in the San Diego County community of Fallbrook on Feb. 4, 2010.

San Bernardino County authorities took over the investigation last November after their remains were unearthed near Victorville, about 70 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The shallow graves were located when a motorcyclist reported finding what he thought were human bones in the desert.

Merritt faces the death penalty if convicted, county prosecutor Michael Ramos said, declaring, "This is a cold and callous murder of an entire family."

Merritt, looking drawn and tense, said nothing during his first court appearance on Friday, and no plea was entered. The judge ordered him to remain held without bond until an arraignment set for next Wednesday.

Defense lawyer Robert Ponce left the courtroom after the hearing without speaking to reporters.

The lead homicide detective, Sergeant Chris Fisher, told a news conference that Merritt had at least two prior felony convictions and served two state prison terms.

Fisher said McStay and Merritt each had owned his own decorative-fountain business and that McStay had asked Merritt "to make some custom waterfalls."

"They started working together, became friends (and) that's how their relationship started," Fisher said. He added that the two men had a meeting at a restaurant the day of the slayings.

But he revealed nothing of what detectives knew of that encounter or what evidence led investigators to Merritt.

McStay's mother, Susan Blake, told reporters at the courthouse that her son had loaned Merritt "quite a bit of money," but she did not elaborate.

(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Jim Loney and Sandra Maler)