WASHINGTON The top U.S. housing regulator said on Thursday that the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has gathered feedback into its Single Security initiative and will offer more details into the structure of the plan in the second quarter of this year.

"While the Single Security remains a multi-year initiative, we believe this update report will be a significant milestone in defining the structure and processes necessary to successfully transition to a Single Security in the future," FHFA Director Mel Watt said in prepared remarks at a Goldman Sachs conference.

The Single Security initiative was launched as a way to improve the overall liquidity of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac securities, which currently are not interchangeable with one another.

