LOS ANGELES Universal Studios Hollywood opens a new ride dedicated to the hit "Fast & Furious" franchise on Wednesday, offering fans the chance to get behind the wheel to experience their own street car races at the theme park.

Using special effects and 3D-HD imagery on what it calls "the world's most expansive 360 degree screens", Universal Studios said its new "Fast & Furious - Supercharged" ride throws fans into a high speed car chase exceeding 120 miles per hour.

Featuring original cast members of the popular franchise, it has been dubbed the finale to the theme park's behind-the-scenes Studio Tour.

"Fast & Furious" actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jason Statham attended the red carpet premiere on Tuesday night, which saw a car crash through a billboard to mark the opening.

"When you put people in a theater or (they watch) a blue ray DVD, they are watching in the comfort of their home," Gibson said. "But to physically be inside a tram car and experience your favorite franchise as a theme park ride, it definitely raises the bar."

