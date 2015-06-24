Prosecutors fight to use Cosby's own words at June trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
LOS ANGELES Universal Studios Hollywood opens a new ride dedicated to the hit "Fast & Furious" franchise on Wednesday, offering fans the chance to get behind the wheel to experience their own street car races at the theme park.
Using special effects and 3D-HD imagery on what it calls "the world's most expansive 360 degree screens", Universal Studios said its new "Fast & Furious - Supercharged" ride throws fans into a high speed car chase exceeding 120 miles per hour.
Featuring original cast members of the popular franchise, it has been dubbed the finale to the theme park's behind-the-scenes Studio Tour.
"Fast & Furious" actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jason Statham attended the red carpet premiere on Tuesday night, which saw a car crash through a billboard to mark the opening.
"When you put people in a theater or (they watch) a blue ray DVD, they are watching in the comfort of their home," Gibson said. "But to physically be inside a tram car and experience your favorite franchise as a theme park ride, it definitely raises the bar."
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
NEW YORK Drake's album "More Life" spent a second week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart on Monday, keeping Britain's Ed Sheeran in second place while musician Trey Songz debuted at No. 3, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.