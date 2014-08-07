WASHINGTON The Federal Bureau of Investigation has removed a reference to the "tonality" of news coverage from a solicitation for a contractor to summarize news reports about the agency.

The FBI had sought to hire a contractor who would grade news reports and brief staff on whether press coverage was favorable.

A reference to "tonality" that was in an earlier version of the Statement of Work for the contract was removed from one released on Wednesday.

The amended version also removed requirements that the contractor record such details as date of the coverage and the overall impact of news coverage.

"This news briefing service shall be broad in scope, comprehensive in nature, and shall allow FBI executives and other employees to keep current on media coverage of the FBI," the contracting document said.

The contract will run one to five years.

The FBI plans for the daily news briefings to be broad in scope, covering counter terrorism, counterintelligence, criminal investigations, cyber-investigation, intelligence, international relations and partnerships with law enforcement services.

The contractor would also monitor media coverage of FBI personnel, FBI finance, and the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services.

