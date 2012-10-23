Virginia governor vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood
WASHINGTON Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have blocked funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides abortions and other health services.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday that it has received reports of five deaths and a heart attack since 2009 that may be associated with Monster Energy Drink.
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Gary Hill)
CHICAGO Tyson Foods Inc in June will switch its retail line of company-branded chicken products to birds raised without any antibiotics, a top executive said on Tuesday, accelerating the meat sector's shift away from the drugs.
GENEVA China has detected an evolution in the H7N9 avian flu virus that is capable of causing severe disease in poultry and requires close monitoring, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.