WASHINGTON U.S. health regulators recommended that Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd's CHTP.O hypotension drug Northera not be approved for use in the United States, sending the company's shares down over 14 percent.

A review by Food and Drug Administration staff said the treatment, known generically as droxidopa, had not demonstrated durable effectiveness in clinical trials and showed "worrisome" safety signals in test results and post-marketing cases in Japan.

"On the basis of the safety concerns, compounded by absence of evidence of durability of effect, my regulatory recommendation is that we should not grant approval for droxidopa at this time," FDA physician Melanie Blank wrote in a briefing document released on Tuesday.

An FDA panel of outside experts will examine the staff's review and make its own recommendations about Northera on Thursday. The FDA gave Chelsea's application priority status in November and will render a final decision by March 28.

The drug has been in use since 1989 in Japan, where it generates annual revenue of about $50 million.

Chelsea Therapeutics announced February 13 that it had received the FDA review document and that staff had raised questions involving Northera's risk-benefit analysis.

Northera is designed for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, known as NOH - a rare, chronic and often debilitating drop in blood pressure on standing up, most often associated with Parkinson's disease.

Symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, fatigue and fainting episodes, which often severely limit a person's ability to do daily activities that require standing and walking.

The FDA review of company studies found that strong evidence that Northera can confer at least one week of benefits on patients with NOH including the raising of standing blood pressure.

But the evidence showed no durable effects lasting more than four weeks that could compensate for safety concerns.

Safety findings included 19 deaths from sepsis, heart attack, pneumonia, respiratory failure and other conditions, though FDA said the data was too limited to determine a cause.

FDA staff also flagged data showing nine cases of life-threatening neuroleptic malignant syndrome over a 10-year period in Japan. The condition, that includes muscle rigidity and fever, is known to be caused by drug use. FDA said the nine Japanese cases were "of utmost concern" but not clearly explained.

"The specter of serious safety issues related to droxidopa has been raised and should not be ignored," Blank wrote.

FDA approval for Northera would guarantee Chelsea Therapeutics marketing exclusivity for seven years, according to analysts.

There is only one U.S.-approved drug for NOH, called midodrine hydrochloride, which Shire Plc (SHP.L) markets under the brand name ProAmatine. The FDA review document said midodrine may be removed from the market soon because it has never demonstrated clinical effectiveness.

Shares of Chelsea Therapeutics were down 14.6 percent to $2.86 in midday trading on Tuesday.

