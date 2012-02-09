WASHINGTON A Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts on Thursday ruled against using a pain-relief product derived from chili peppers to treat the pain that afflicts many HIV patients suffer in their extremities.

In a 12-0 vote, the FDA advisory committee found that clinical data did not show substantial evidence that NeurogesX Inc's Qutenza capsaicin patch was effective at treating neuropathic pain among people infected with the virus that causes AIDS.

The panel also voted 11-0, with one abstention, that Qutenza's risk-benefit profile was not acceptable for use in HIV patients.

