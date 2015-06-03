LOS ANGELES A California school district, facing a civil rights lawsuit, has agreed to drop its objection to a Native American student wearing an eagle feather at his high school graduation ceremony in the city of Clovis, officials said on Wednesday.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California on Monday filed an emergency lawsuit to challenge the Clovis Unified School District's refusal to allow the feather, the organization said.

Under a settlement, Clovis High School senior Christian Titman will be allowed to wear the feather in his hair and affix it to the tassel of his mortar board during the Thursday ceremony in the city about 160 miles (257 km) southeast of San Francisco, school district spokeswoman Kelly Avants said.

The district had prohibited the feather under its "content neutral graduation standard" that bars students from adorning themselves with symbols or other items except for religious exceptions already granted during the school year for items such as a Sikh turban or Muslim head covering, Avants said.

Titman, a member of the Pit River Tribe, wanted to wear the feather because it was given to him by his father as a mark of his achievement, the ACLU said. Many Native Americans consider eagle feathers sacred.

Other Native American students in the United States over the years have sought to wear eagle feathers at graduations and sometimes school districts have objected, raising religious freedom questions.

In May, a federal judge ruled school officials in Oklahoma could bar a Native American student from wearing a feather at her graduation ceremony because their dress policy applied to all students equally.

The ACLU noted California students have expansive free speech rights under the state's education code.

"Christian and his family are thrilled that he will be able to wear an eagle feather during graduation tomorrow," ACLU attorney Novella Coleman said in a statement.

School officials say the restrictions for graduation are intended to preserve the solemnity of the occasion.

"It has been our goal from the beginning to find a mutually agreeable solution that honors and respects the culture of our Native American students while affirming our long-standing traditions and standards honoring every one of our graduating seniors," Clovis Unified superintendent Janet Young said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)