Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, speaks on ''U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy: Where to From Here?'' during at luncheon in Hong Kong April 4, 2014.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher on Friday let loose a volley of criticism against proposed federal legislation that would subject the U.S. central bank to unprecendented scrutiny of its policy decisions.

"'Audit the Fed' is nothing more than an attempt to bend monetary policy to the will of politicians," Fisher said, referring to the bill, proposed by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, by its nickname. "Paul is misguided. I can think of nothing that can do more damage to the prosperity of this country."

Fisher said the Fed is already audited, and that while it needs reform, changes should take the form of redistributing voting power among regional Fed bank presidents and reassigning supervision of big banks to supervisors outside the district where the banks are headquartered.

