The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Thursday that it would release the results of its 2017 bank stress tests on June 28 and the results of separate stress tests required under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law on June 22.

The Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) is of critical importance to large banks because the Fed must approve their capital plans each year before they can proceed with dividend payments, stock repurchases, or planned acquisitions.

The U.S. central bank said the CCAR results would be released at 4:30 p.m. EDT on June 28.

