WASHINGTON U.S. agencies on Friday eased the rules for examinations of well-managed small banks, allowing them to be inspected every 18 months instead of annually.

The change approved by the Federal Reserve and other U.S. bank regulators will apply to around 617 "well-capitalized and well-managed" banks and savings associations with less than $1 billion in assets. The threshhold for the 18-month exam period had been $500 million.

The change lifts to around 5,000 the number of U.S. and foreign financial institutions operating under the looser exam period. Community banks in the U.S. have been lobbying the Fed and other agencies for looser regulation since passage of the Dodd-Frank act that tried to stiffen rules for the financial system overall.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)