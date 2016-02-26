The outside of the New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve Board said on Friday it would meet next week to consider a proposal to establish single-counterparty credit limits for large U.S. bank holding companies and foreign banking organizations.

In a statement on its Web site, the Fed said the meeting would be held at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday, March 4.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)