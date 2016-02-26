IBM posts first revenue miss in five quarters, shares drop
International Business Machines Corp reported a bigger-than-expected drop in revenue for the first time in five quarters due to weak demand in its technology services business, its biggest.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve Board said on Friday it would meet next week to consider a proposal to establish single-counterparty credit limits for large U.S. bank holding companies and foreign banking organizations.
In a statement on its Web site, the Fed said the meeting would be held at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday, March 4.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday suffered a rare loss before one of its own judges, who dismissed a case accusing an Atlanta real estate investor of insider trading.