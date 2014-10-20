Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
Incentive programs at banks should reward not just bankers who increase revenues, but those who avoid losses and identify risks that could later hurt the institution, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said that progress has been made regarding proper bank compensation since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, though more needs to be done.
"It is important that compensation arrangements, including clawback and forfeiture provisions, cover risks associated with market conduct and consumer protection, as well as credit and market risks," Tarullo said in prepared remarks at a New York Fed conference on Monday.
Tarullo, the Fed's top official on bank supervision and regulation, noted that while U.S. bank regulators do not have the power to criminally prosecute, they have the ability to remove bank employees from their companies, positions and even the industry.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into holding companies that better shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.