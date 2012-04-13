NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a speech to the Princeton Club about the central bank's response to the financial crisis, did not comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy.

Bernanke stuck to a review of the crisis itself and the Fed's efforts to heal credit markets, which seized as a crisis in the housing sector engulfed the rest of the financial system.

"The events of the past few years have forcibly reminded us of the damage that severe financial crises can cause," Bernanke said.

"Going forward, for the Federal Reserve as well as other central banks, the promotion of financial stability must be on an equal footing with the management of monetary policy as the most critical policy priorities," he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Neil Stempleman)